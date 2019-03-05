 05/03/2019

What Should We Do With The Online Profiles Of The Deceased?

a gravestone with the facebook, twitter, and google logos on it
Facebook may not be attracting new users like it once did, but it’s still the largest social networking site by a country mile, with 2.38 billion monthly users. Many of us have spent close to a decade (or more) carefully curating our digital personas on the site.

But what happens when we die?

There is already an imperfect system in place that allows for a Facebook user to establish a kind of “digital estate plan” for their profile. You can designate a legacy contact, a friend or family member, who will be allowed to download all the data from your account. Or you can request that your profile be memorialized or just deleted after you die.

But that decision is up to the individual, and many Facebook users don’t make a plan for their social media lives to continue after they’ve passed on. Inactive profiles are left to Facebook to hold onto and store as long as it’s profitable. But what will happen when that number reaches into the billions? According to a new study out in the journal Big Data & Society, a minimum of 1.4 billion Facebook users will pass away before the year 2100.

Since social media is, in many ways, the record keeper of our lives, so it may be time to start thinking about how we preserve that record for the future. How should we think about the online profiles of the deceased? As the person’s property or as their remains? Should they be inherited or passed on? Preserved or deleted?

Dr. Carl Ohman, lead study author and doctoral candidate at the Oxford Internet Institute joins Ira to discuss planning for the digital afterlife. He’s joined by Dr. Candi Cann, associate professor at Baylor University and author of the book Virtual Afterlives: Grieving the Dead in the Twenty-First Century.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Candi Cann

Candi Cann is an associate professor in Baylor Interdisciplinary Core and Religion at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

Carl Ohman

Carl Ohman is a doctoral candidate at the Oxford Internet Institute in Oxford, United Kingdom.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

