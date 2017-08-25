Artificial intelligence has created breakthroughs in technology including deep learning, natural language processing, and automation in manufacturing. But these advances also come with risks. This week, Elon Musk and 116 founders of robotics and artificial intelligence companies signed a letter asking the United Nations to safeguard against the misuse of autonomous weapons. They threatened it could “become the third revolution in warfare.”

Physicist Max Tegmark, author of the book Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, contemplates how artificial and superintelligence might reshape work, justice, and society in the near term as well as 10,000 years into the future.