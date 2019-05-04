 04/05/2019

What’s The Best Way To Recover After A Workout?

17:02 minutes

woman bent over on a road wearing running tights and shoes and resting after a workout
Credit: Shutterstock

If you’re a runner, hitting the road after a long winter indoors feels invigorating… until you get back home, 10 miles later, and your legs feel like jelly. How do you start to recover? Ibuprofen, ice, lots of water, and stretching might sound like good place to start.

But it turns out that following these seemingly logical steps for a faster recovery achieves just the opposite. Icing your muscles slows down the process of recovery. Too much water can be harmful. And stretching? You can put that in the same category as compression boots and cupping—they don’t help recovery one bit. Science writer Christie Aschwanden, author of Good To Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery, a new book on the science of recovery, joins Ira to share what she discovered debunking our most commonly-held beliefs about recovery with science.

Read an excerpt from Good to Go.

Further Reading

  • Read an interview with journalist Christie Aschwanden about problems in sports science.
  • Check out this roundup of five key points from Good to Go. 

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Christie Aschwanden

Christie Aschwanden is a science writer and author of Good To Go (Norton, 2019). 

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Myth-Busting Your Fitness Routine

Some health experts tout the benefits of standing desks and walking five miles a day. Science says otherwise.

Read More

Exercise Actually Remodels Your Heart

Weightlifter's hearts are built differently than those of marathon runners—but both activities seem to be beneficial to your long-term health.

Read More