Spoiler Alert! When Does Food Actually Go Bad?
How many times has this happened to you? You’re standing in front of an open freezer, wondering what type of mystery meat has been left in there, when you purchased it, and if it’s still safe to eat? If you’re puzzled by sell-by dates, freezer burn, and just how long food can remain edible, you’re not alone. Studies show that more than 80% of Americans misinterpret date labels and throw food away prematurely to protect their families’ health. That adds up to $218 billion worth of food each year.
Janell Goodwin, with the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, and Francisco Diez-Gonzalez, professor and director of the Center for Food Safety at the University of Georgia, join Ira for a master class in food microbiology and safety. Then, Roni Neff of Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health explains how confusion over date labeling is worsening food waste and climate change.
And while the USDA states that food that has been frozen is safe indefinitely, your frozen food might not taste as fresh after a few months. Here’s the ideal time you should be freezing your meals:
|Frozen Food
|Tastes Best Within…
|Bacon and sausage
|1 to 2 months
|Casseroles
|2 to 3 months
|Egg whites or egg substitutes
|12 months
|Frozen dinners and entrees
|3 to 4 months
|Gravy, meat, or poultry
|2 to 3 months
|Ham, hot dogs, and lunch meats
|1 to 2 months
|Uncooked meat roasts
|4 to 12 months
|Uncooked steaks or chops
|4 to 12 months
|Uncooked ground meat
|3 to 4 months
|Cooked meat
|2 to 3 months
|Uncooked whole poultry
|12 months
|Uncooked poultry parts
|9 months
|Uncooked giblets
|3 to 4 months
|Cooked poultry
|4 months
|Soups and stews
|2 to 3 months
|Uncooked wild game
|8 to 12 months
Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Janell Goodwin is a Technical Information Specialist at the USDA Food, Safety and Inspection Service in Washington D.C..
Francisco Diez-Gonzalez is a professor and Director of the Center for Food Safety at the University of Georgia in Griffin, Georgia.
Roni Neff is the Program Director for Food System Sustainability and Public Health and an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, Maryland.
Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.