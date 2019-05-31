 05/31/2019

Spoiler Alert! When Does Food Actually Go Bad?

27:51 minutes

A woman checking if her food is expired. Credit: goodluz, via Shutterstock.

How many times has this happened to you? You’re standing in front of an open freezer, wondering what type of mystery meat has been left in there, when you purchased it, and if it’s still safe to eat? If you’re puzzled by sell-by dates, freezer burn, and just how long food can remain edible, you’re not alone. Studies show that more than 80% of Americans misinterpret date labels and throw food away prematurely to protect their families’ health. That adds up to $218 billion worth of food each year.

Janell Goodwin, with the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, and Francisco Diez-Gonzalez, professor and director of the Center for Food Safety at the University of Georgia, join Ira for a master class in food microbiology and safety. Then, Roni Neff of Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health explains how confusion over date labeling is worsening food waste and climate change.

And while the USDA states that food that has been frozen is safe indefinitely, your frozen food might not taste as fresh after a few months. Here’s the ideal time you should be freezing your meals:

Frozen Food Tastes Best Within…
Bacon and sausage 1 to 2 months
Casseroles 2 to 3 months
Egg whites or egg substitutes 12 months
Frozen dinners and entrees 3 to 4 months
Gravy, meat, or poultry 2 to 3 months
Ham, hot dogs, and lunch meats 1 to 2 months
Uncooked meat roasts 4 to 12 months
Uncooked steaks or chops 4 to 12 months
Uncooked ground meat 3 to 4 months
Cooked meat 2 to 3 months
Uncooked whole poultry 12 months
Uncooked poultry parts 9 months
Uncooked giblets 3 to 4 months
Cooked poultry 4 months
Soups and stews 2 to 3 months
Uncooked wild game 8 to 12 months

Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Janell Goodwin

Janell Goodwin is a Technical Information Specialist at the USDA Food, Safety and Inspection Service in Washington D.C..

More From Guest
Francisco Diez-Gonzalez

Francisco Diez-Gonzalez is a professor and Director of the Center for Food Safety at the University of Georgia in Griffin, Georgia.

More From Guest
Roni Neff

Roni Neff is the Program Director for Food System Sustainability and Public Health and an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, Maryland.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Food Failures: Too Hot In The Kitchen? Try No-Heat Cooking

A hot summer day is no time to turn on the stove. Try these recipes and tricks for cooking with little to no heat.

Read More

The Spicy Science of Chili Peppers

What gives the hot habanero and mild jalapeño their “heat profile”?

Read More