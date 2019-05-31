How many times has this happened to you? You’re standing in front of an open freezer, wondering what type of mystery meat has been left in there, when you purchased it, and if it’s still safe to eat? If you’re puzzled by sell-by dates, freezer burn, and just how long food can remain edible, you’re not alone. Studies show that more than 80% of Americans misinterpret date labels and throw food away prematurely to protect their families’ health. That adds up to $218 billion worth of food each year.

Janell Goodwin, with the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, and Francisco Diez-Gonzalez, professor and director of the Center for Food Safety at the University of Georgia, join Ira for a master class in food microbiology and safety. Then, Roni Neff of Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health explains how confusion over date labeling is worsening food waste and climate change.

And while the USDA states that food that has been frozen is safe indefinitely, your frozen food might not taste as fresh after a few months. Here’s the ideal time you should be freezing your meals:

Frozen Food Tastes Best Within… Bacon and sausage 1 to 2 months Casseroles 2 to 3 months Egg whites or egg substitutes 12 months Frozen dinners and entrees 3 to 4 months Gravy, meat, or poultry 2 to 3 months Ham, hot dogs, and lunch meats 1 to 2 months Uncooked meat roasts 4 to 12 months Uncooked steaks or chops 4 to 12 months Uncooked ground meat 3 to 4 months Cooked meat 2 to 3 months Uncooked whole poultry 12 months Uncooked poultry parts 9 months Uncooked giblets 3 to 4 months Cooked poultry 4 months Soups and stews 2 to 3 months Uncooked wild game 8 to 12 months

Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Further Reading