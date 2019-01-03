White House Aims To Counter Climate Science

The climate is changing. Globally, of course. But also in Washington, where growing numbers of Republicans are jumping behind policies that would result in meaningful action on climate change.

Here’s how Representative Frank Lewis, a Republican from oil-rich Oklahoma and ranking member on the House Science Committee, introduced a hearing last month called, “The State of Climate Science, and Why it Matters.”

“By investing in research to develop carbon capture, carbon use, advanced nuclear and renewable energy technologies, we can incentivize innovation and growth in these industries. And reduce carbon emissions in the process. Innovation is good for the global environment and the American economy. I take environmental policy very seriously.”

And yet, even as Congress appears ready to at least discuss the issue, and the government’s own scientists and military leaders sound louder alarms about the impending dangers of global climate change, the White House is assembling a group of climate change adversaries to counter those mainstream views, led by the physicist William Happer.

Science Friday spoke with Geoffrey Supran, a post-doctoral fellow at Harvard and MIT, about why not all ‘experts’ are created equal, when it comes to climate change.

“You know taking advice from William Happer and these other physicists on climate change would be like getting a car mechanic to fix your airplane. You’re never gonna get on that flight. You know I, sort of similar to William Happer, was trained as a physicist at Cambridge University as an undergrad, and I have a PhD in laser optics from MIT, and that may all sound impressive. And yet I’m here to say, believe me, that does not make me qualified to make controversial pronouncements about atmospheric physics and chemistry. I, like most people, look to the experts, which in this case are the climate scientists, and William Happer is not one of those.”

David Titley, a retired rear admiral who founded the Navy’s task force on climate change, joins Ira to talk about the politics of climate change in the Capitol.



Science Friday reached out to Dr. William Happer for comment but did not receive a response by air time.

