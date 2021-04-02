 04/02/2021

Who’s Pollinating Your Backyard?

06:46 minutes

medium-wide shot of a bright yellow sunflower with an insect pollinating it. there are other sunflowers in the background
Credit: Shutterstock

April is Citizen Science month, and Science Friday is celebrating with events and activities all throughout the month. SciFri’s Education Director Ariel Zych talks about our partnership with the Great Sunflower Project, which asks participants to observe a plant for five minutes, and record all of the pollinators that visit it. The data will be collected in a national database, helping scientists examine how pesticides are affecting pollinators—and how to improve pollinator habitats.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Ariel Zych

Ariel Zych is Science Friday’s education director. She is a former teacher and scientist who spends her free time making food, watching arthropods, and being outside.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Superblooms Are a ‘Smorgasbord’ for Bees

The wildflower explosion in the Southern California desert provides plentiful food for wild bees. In this springtime special, we take a pollinator's view of spring, and talk about...

Read More

Track A Plant’s Movement

Are your plants moving without you knowing it? Catch your plant's secret movements, called tropisms, in this hands-on activity.

Read More