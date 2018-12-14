Why Are Raccoons So Good At Getting Into Your Garbage?

How do raccoons keep getting into people’s trash? It might just be one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of our time. No matter what kind of fancy lid, bungee cord, or alarm system we use, somehow these masked creatures always find a way into our smelly garbage. But are they just dexterous or actually smart? Lauren Stanton, Ph.D. candidate in the Animal Behavior and Cognition Lab at the University of Wyoming, joins Ira to talk about testing the animal’s smarts. These urban dwellers are the subject of our latest Macroscope video, and you can get a peek of how they solve puzzles below.

Donate To Science Friday Make your year-end gift today. Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday. Donate