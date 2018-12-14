 12/14/2018

Why Are Raccoons So Good At Getting Into Your Garbage?

7:45 minutes

How do raccoons keep getting into people’s trash? It might just be one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of our time. No matter what kind of fancy lid, bungee cord, or alarm system we use, somehow these masked creatures always find a way into our smelly garbage. But are they just dexterous or actually smart? Lauren Stanton, Ph.D. candidate in the Animal Behavior and Cognition Lab at the University of Wyoming, joins Ira to talk about testing the animal’s smarts. These urban dwellers are the subject of our latest Macroscope video, and you can get a peek of how they solve puzzles below.

two little raccoon hands pop into the screen and take food
Credit: ©Lauren Stanton / Animal Behavior and Cognition Lab
aerial view of raccoon trying two different buttons on the machine then looking up into the camera
Credit: ©Lauren Stanton / Animal Behavior and Cognition Lab
a raccoon filmed at night in black and white opens up a large wooden puzzle box
Credit: ©Lauren Stanton / Animal Behavior and Cognition Lab

Segment Guests

Lauren Stanton

Lauren Stanton is a PhD candidate in the Animal Behavior and Cognition Lab at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Katie Hiler

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

