 10/26/2018

The Love Songs Of The Japanese Rhinoceros Beetle

6:52 minutes

The male Japanese rhinoceros beetle lives a life of insect warfare. These large beetles sport elaborate horns that they use in a type of mating ritual joust, defending territories from other males in the hopes of attracting female beetles. But biologist Jillian del Sol noticed that this beetle love fest includes another component—squeaky songs. del Sol, featured in our latest video of The Macroscope series, tells us how males court their potential mates by serenading them and what this tells us about sexual selection among the rhino beetles. 

Watch these male rhino beetles duel for mates below:

the frame is focused on a male horned rhino beetle out in the distance on a tree branch. then you find that the male is looking at a nearby male opponent on the right of the frame
In the distance, a male rhino beetles spies a worthy opponent protecting its territory. Credit: Luke Groskin
the two horns of the males touch, gently pushing against each other at first
Let the battle begin! The two competitors start to spar with their long horns. Credit: Luke Groskin
two large black beetles push each other with their large horns, the one of the left lifting the opponent slightly off the branch
The beetles joust, push, and pry… Credit: Luke Groskin
one male horned beetled aggressively flips an opponent male beetle on its back—out for the count
…until the stronger competitor knocks the opponent out of the territory. Credit: Luke Groskin
a male beetle slowly approaches a female by lifting its front limbs and touching the female, the mark of beginning its singing
Victory! Well, almost… After the tough fight, the winner must impress a female beetle with a song. Credit: Luke Groskin

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Related Links

  • Watch these rhino beetles in action at Jillian del Sol and Doug Emlen’s lab in the latest Macroscope video, “Beetle Royale.”
  • Learn more about how and why the rhino beetle develops such a large horn in this SciFri video.
  • Read an article on how rhino beetle weapons match their fighting styles on National Geographic.

Segment Guests

Jillian del Sol

Jillian del Sol is a Ph.D. student in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Montana in Missoula, Montana.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

Explore More

Killer Cone Snails…For Your Health?

Inside these gorgeous shells are deadly hunters—and their venom could save your life.

Read More

This Beetle Puts the ‘Extreme’ in Extremity

The horn of a Japanese rhinoceros beetle (Trypoxylus dichotomus) can grow to be two-thirds the length of the rest of its body. And size matters.

Watch Video