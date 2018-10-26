The Love Songs Of The Japanese Rhinoceros Beetle
6:52 minutes
6:52 minutes
The male Japanese rhinoceros beetle lives a life of insect warfare. These large beetles sport elaborate horns that they use in a type of mating ritual joust, defending territories from other males in the hopes of attracting female beetles. But biologist Jillian del Sol noticed that this beetle love fest includes another component—squeaky songs. del Sol, featured in our latest video of The Macroscope series, tells us how males court their potential mates by serenading them and what this tells us about sexual selection among the rhino beetles.
Watch these male rhino beetles duel for mates below:
Jillian del Sol is a Ph.D. student in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Montana in Missoula, Montana.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.