Crows, A Bird That’s Not Bird-Brained

As the November gloom intensifies, you might be seeing more crows and ravens in hovering in the sky. And maybe you’re thinking, like Dutch start-up Crowbar is, that all of those birds could somehow be useful…perhaps cleaning up litter, or finding change on the ground?

It certainly seems reasonable. These are smart birds, after all. American crows recognize faces, and have been seen gathering around dead crows in so-called “funerals”—and will attack humans that they associate with dead crows. On the other side of the world, New Caledonian crows have been observed using and even making tools to collect insects.

But crow researchers aren’t so sure we can commercialize these cunning corvids. Kaeli Swift, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Washington in Seattle, says crows might actually be too smart to be co-opted.

