Crows, A Bird That’s Not Bird-Brained

A mob of crows forms in response to seeing the dead crows. Credit: Kaeli Swift

As the November gloom intensifies, you might be seeing more crows and ravens in hovering in the sky. And maybe you’re thinking, like Dutch start-up Crowbar is, that all of those birds could somehow be useful…perhaps cleaning up litter, or finding change on the ground?

It certainly seems reasonable. These are smart birds, after all. American crows recognize faces, and have been seen gathering around dead crows in so-called “funerals”—and will attack humans that they associate with dead crows. On the other side of the world, New Caledonian crows have been observed using and even making tools to collect insects.

But crow researchers aren’t so sure we can commercialize these cunning corvids. Kaeli Swift, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Washington in Seattle, says crows might actually be too smart to be co-opted.

a masked researcher holding a dead crow
A research volunteer donning “the Linda mask” presents a dead crow to onlooking birds. Although the expressionless masks aid in making the study seem especially creepy, the real reason they were used was so that Swift could test if the crows subsequently responded to the dead-crow holders as threats in the week following the presentation of the dead crow. Credit: Kaeli Swift
researcher with mask and gray wig holds dead crow
A research volunteer donning “the Joe mask” presents a dead crow to onlooking birds. Although the expressionless masks aid in making the study seem especially creepy, the real reason they were used was so that Swift could test if the crows subsequently responded to the dead-crow holders as threats in the week following the presentation of the dead crow. To curtail public alarm, the volunteers in Swift’s study wore signs to advertise their activities. Credit: Kaeli Swift
an array of skin-toned research masks with different colored hair
Clockwise from top: Hiroo, Micheal, Vivian, and Joe. Originally crafted for John Marzluff’s facial recognition study in 2010, these latex masks are used in a variety of crow studies being done by the Marzluff lab. Far from being affectionate nicknames, the name of each mask corresponds to the friends, colleagues and former grad students who volunteered their face to the costume maker commissioned to create these unique masks. Credit: Kaeli Swift
A dead crow used in Swift’s experiments. Credit: Kaeli Swift
research crow
A former data point turned regular bus-stop companion, GO the crow was a favorite local bird of Swift’s. Credit: Kaeli Swift
angry crow perched in tree
A crow scolds in response to seeing the dead crow. Its calls will recruit other birds to the area to investigate. Credit: Kaeli Swift
kaeli swift with a crow
Kaeli Swift. Credit: Kaeli Swift

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

