Why Do Grapes Spark In The Microwave?
7:45 minutes
7:45 minutes
From tenured physicists to home experimenters, many researchers have been plagued by a question—why do grapes spark when you microwave them? More than a few microwaves have been destroyed to answer this top physics question.
A team of researchers decided to rigorously test this question so you don’t have to. They found that grapes—either one split in half or two touching—are able to concentrate the energy of the microwave into two “hotspots.” When the hotspots touch, they create a plasma, or an ionized gas which emits light and heat. The size of the grapes, it turns out, are the key to this kitchen science quirk. The results were published this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Physicist Aaron Slepkov, an author on that study, tells us how grapes are able to harness the energy of these home kitchen waves and what this can tell us about the field of photonics.
Aaron Slepkov is an associate professor of Physics & Astronomy at Trent University in Peterborough, Ontario.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.