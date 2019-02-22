 02/22/2019

Why Do Grapes Spark In The Microwave?

7:45 minutes

Video of plasma created by irradiation in a commercial microwave oven of whole (uncut) grapes forming a dimer on a watch glass. Credit: Hamza K. Khattak, Pablo Bianucci, and Aaron D. Slepkov, via PNASPlease do not try at home.

From tenured physicists to home experimenters, many researchers have been plagued by a question—why do grapes spark when you microwave them? More than a few microwaves have been destroyed to answer this top physics question.

A team of researchers decided to rigorously test this question so you don’t have to. They found that grapes—either one split in half or two touching—are able to concentrate the energy of the microwave into two “hotspots.” When the hotspots touch, they create a plasma, or an ionized gas which emits light and heat. The size of the grapes, it turns out, are the key to this kitchen science quirk. The results were published this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Physicist Aaron Slepkov, an author on that study, tells us how grapes are able to harness the energy of these home kitchen waves and what this can tell us about the field of photonics.

