I Scream. You Scream. Why Do We All Scream?

When you hear a scream, you automatically perk up. It catches your attention. But scientists are still working to define what exactly makes a scream. People scream when they are scared or happy. It’s not just a humans, either—all types of animals scream, from frogs to macaques.

Psychologist Harold Gouzoules and his team measured the acoustic properties of a human scream by actually playing screams for people: Screams of fright, screams of excitement, and even a whistle. He joins Ira to talks about the evolutionary basis of screaming and what it can tell us about how human nonverbal communication.

Further Reading

Read the original research paper in the Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology .

. Learn more about why screams make you shudder in this interview on Science Friday.

Read about scream therapy on Inverse.