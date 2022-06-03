The World According to Sound: Listening to WiFi

When you walk down a city street, you may not know it, but you’re being bombarded with WiFi data streaming from people’s home routers, phones, and businesses.

Frank Swain and Daniel Jones recorded the WiFi signals while walking down a few streets in London. They used smartphones to capture the data and turn it into sounds. It’s like a geiger counter, but for WiFi instead of radiation.

Faster clicks mean higher wifi signal strength, robotic beeps are the router ID numbers.

They call this project “Phantom Terrains.” They want us to consider how much of our urban world is saturated by invisible streams of data.

The World According to Sound is a live audio show, online listening series, and miniature podcast, created by Chris Hoff and Sam Harnett.