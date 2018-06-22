Will We Ever Know How Moderate Drinking Affects Our Health?

Last week, the National Institutes of Health cancelled a $100 million study of alcohol and health after an internal investigation found “early and frequent” engagement with none other than the alcohol industry, to an extent that would “cast doubt” on the scientific results. But prior to the cancellation, the research was setting out to answer an ongoing question about alcohol and our health: Are moderate drinkers actually better off than nondrinkers? Study after study has found that light or moderate drinkers have a slight health advantage, especially in avoiding nonfatal heart attacks, but is that because they drink, or is it due to some other factor like wealth?

[Meet the seamstress who solved the mystery of the argonaut shell.]

New York Times health reporter Roni Rabin, who helped break the story about the corporate influence on the NIH study, joins Ira to discuss the prospects for some day answering that question, along with Richard Saitz, a public health researcher at Boston University.