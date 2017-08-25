Your Teenager’s Brain Isn’t Deficient

Not long ago, the most popular explanation for any dangerous teenage behavior was raging hormones. Today, the prevailing theory is that the teenage prefrontal cortex isn’t fully developed.

But a new study from the University of Pennsylvania Annenberg School of Public Health suggests it’s actually something else altogether — curiosity about the world and a desire to explore. Science Friday producer Katie Hiler discusses the new research.