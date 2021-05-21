Zombie Wildfires Can Rage On For Months
11:34 minutes
11:34 minutes
Wildfires are becoming more intense. California saw a record breaking wildfire season—burning 4 million acres across the state last year. Scientists say there is an increase in another type of wildfires called “zombie wildfires.” Forest fires that ignite in the summer and pop back up during the spring.
Roxanne Khamsi talks about a new study that tracks the occurrence and causes of these wildfires. Plus, a look at a “black fungus” infection in COVID-19 patients in India.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Roxanne Khamsi is a science writer based in Montreal, Quebec.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.