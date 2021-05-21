 05/21/2021

Zombie Wildfires Can Rage On For Months

11:34 minutes

Wildfires are becoming more intense. California saw a record breaking wildfire season—burning 4 million acres across the state last year. Scientists say there is an increase in another type of  wildfires called “zombie wildfires.” Forest fires that ignite in the summer and pop back up during the spring. 

Roxanne Khamsi talks about a new study that tracks the occurrence and causes of these wildfires. Plus, a look at a “black fungus” infection in COVID-19 patients in India. 

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Roxanne Khamsi

Roxanne Khamsi is a science writer based in Montreal, Quebec.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

How Do You Solve a Problem Like World Vaccination?

If you thought vaccinating the whole U.S. was hard, the challenges only grow on a worldwide scale.

Read More

Can A New Vaccine Put An End To Malaria?

More than 400,000 people die from the mosquito-borne disease every year. But a new vaccine may soon aid efforts to fight the disease.

Read More