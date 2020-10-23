Breakthrough: The Slime Minder

This video is a part of Breakthrough, a short film anthology from Science Friday and Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) that follows women working at the forefront of their fields. Learn more and watch the films on BreakthroughFilms.org.
If you’re aiming to glean insights on how animals retain and use knowledge, you might think staring at a pulsating yellow splat on a dead log isn’t very productive. These are slime molds, often avoided amorphous, brainless blobs. The single-celled organisms that ooze around forest detritus lack a nervous system—and don’t even have a centralized brain!
Yet, for biologist Audrey Dussutour, researching primitive slimes has led to surprising discoveries about the evolution of learning and collective behavior that she’s been pondering her whole life. After devoting much of her higher education towards understanding the collective decisions of ants, she was asked to adapt her research to slime molds. Her initial findings showed that despite lacking centralized coordination, the molds optimized their energy and movement to pursue the most nutritious foods—far better than ants and humans.
This preternatural behavior was all it took for Dussutour to become consumed by the mold. Since then, Dussutour and her team at Université Paul Sabatier in Toulouse have tracked the slime molds’ every movement with the unblinking eyes of timelapse cameras, helping them make mind-boggling discoveries. Dussutour has shown that slime molds can efficiently navigate through obstacles, learn and store “memories” for long periods of time, and even share them with other slime molds. More recently, her team has begun to identify the biological mechanisms for their “memories”—a surprisingly simple trick of ameboid chemical inoculation. “We are just pushing the boundaries,” she says. “Perhaps a cell itself can be a cognitive organism.”
Credits
Directed, Edited, and Produced by Katie Garrett
Director of Photography Katie Garrett
Animations by Katie Garrett
Music by Audio Network
Series Producer Luke Groskin
Additional Photos And Videos by Audrey Dussutour, Katie Garrett, Pond 5 Andrew Adamatzky, University of Michigan
Project Advisors for HHMI Tangled Bank Studios Richard Stone Aileen O’Hearn
Project Support for Science Friday Initiative Danielle Dana, Jennifer Fenwick, Ariel Zych Nadja Oertelt, Kyle Marian Viterbo, Diana Montano Daniel Peterschmidt, Xochitl Garcia, Nahima Ahmed
Special Thanks Université Toulouse III, CNRS, Léa Briard Gérard Latil, Christophe Bousquet Andrew Adamatzky
Meet the Producers and Host
About Katie Garrett@katieggarrett
Katie Garrett is a filmmaker, biologist, photographer, and artist. She has produced film pieces for National Geographic, Geographical Magazine (Royal Geographical Society), bioGraphic (California Academy of Sciences), Ensia, and Operation Wallacea.
About Luke Groskin@lgroskin
Luke Groskin is Science Friday’s video producer. He’s on a mission to make you love spiders and other odd creatures.