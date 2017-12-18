The Virtual Theme Park

Climbing Kilamanjaro, blasting asteroids, and stopping time to destroy robots are just some of the amazing activities people can experience at VR World NYC. VR World’s Head of Content Tommy Goodkin explains how advances in VR technology have allowed them to transcend an arcade-like atmosphere and redefine what a theme park experience can be.

Credits

Produced by Luke Groskin

Music by Audio Network.com

Video Game Captures by VR World NYC . Featuring Icaros, Google Tilt Brush, The Climb by Crytek GmbH, Arizona Sunshine by Intel, Raw Data by Survios, Job Simulator by Owlchemy Labs, and Richie’s Plank Experience

Special Thanks to Jessica Gray, Alexa Lim, Johanna Mayer, Xochitl Garcia, and Rachel Bouton