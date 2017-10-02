The Whales Of New York

Within sight of the famous New York skyline, you might see something unexpected—whales. Vast schools of menhaden baitfish swirl in the New York Bight, just a few short miles from downtown Manhattan, luring numerous whale species to feed. Although breathtaking sights like these were unheard of just a decade ago in the waters off New York City, scientists say they signal a wildlife resurgence underway. Howard Rosenbaum, senior scientist for the Wildlife Conservation Society, explains why the whales have returned and how researchers are tracking the phenomenon in real time.

Note: The minke whale photo in the video is actually a subspecies, the dwarf minke whale, which is not found in New York waters.

