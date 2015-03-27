Eggs to Dye For

It starts with how we color foods. Synthetic dyes, like food coloring, use organic molecules. When white light hits a molecule’s electrons, some wavelengths of light (colors) are absorbed, while others are reflected. Whatever color of light gets reflected is what we see. Subtle differences in molecular structure will drastically change a dye’s color. Check out the diagram below to see how this light absorption and reflection works.



S. O’Malley

When we apply a chemical dye to the surface of an object, we modify and rearrange the molecules on that surface. Doing this changes the wavelengths of light that the object typically absorbs and ultimately changes the color that the object appears to be. For example, a simple substitution of a hydrogen atom (H) with a hydroxyl group (OH) will change a blue-reflecting molecule into a green one.