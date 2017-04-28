 04/28/2017

Bringing ‘Genius’ To Television

Albert Einstein and his second wife Elsa Einstein. Credit: [Public Domain], via Library of Congress
In 2007 author Walter Isaacson changed the way we feel about Albert Einstein with his book Einstein: His Life and Universe. The seminal biography was lauded for its comprehensive depiction of the beloved, messy-haired father of modern physics. “I wanted to weave together the personality, the personal life, the political thought, and the science,” Isaacson told Ira in an interview from that year. Looking at Einstein through each of those lenses, he said, “you see a willingness to challenge authority and be nonconformist.” Now Isaacson joins Ira to discuss what it was like bringing the character of Einstein to life on the small screen for Season 1 of National Geographic’s scripted series Genius.

[One hundred years of general relativity.]

Segment Guests

Walter Isaacson

Walter Isaacson is author of  Einstein: His Life and Universe (Simon & Schuster, 2007) and president and CEO of The Aspen Institute in Washington, D.C.

