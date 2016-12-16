 12/16/2016

Exploring Geologic History With a Virtual Field Trip

The earth has stories to tell about its formation, if you know how to read the rocks. But sometimes getting to a place to observe that geologic evidence is tough. Ryan Hollister, a high school geosciences teacher in Turlock, California and a member of this year’s Science Friday Educator Collaborative, has built a virtual field trip involving interactive 360-degree photospheres, coupled with 3-D modeling of individual rocks, that allows viewers to explore the landscape of the Columns of the Giants in the Sierra Nevada.

Segment Guests

Ryan Hollister

Ryan J. Hollister is a veteran geoscience and AP environmental science teacher at Turlock High School in Turlock, California. Through a signature blend of enthusiasm and expertise, he fosters an appreciation in his students for the physical processes that have shaped the region they call home: California’s Great Central Valley. Ryan’s ultimate goal is to help shape a citizenry that will solve the air and water quality problems that plague the San Joaquin Valley.

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

