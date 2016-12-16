Exploring Geologic History With a Virtual Field Trip

The earth has stories to tell about its formation, if you know how to read the rocks. But sometimes getting to a place to observe that geologic evidence is tough. Ryan Hollister, a high school geosciences teacher in Turlock, California and a member of this year’s Science Friday Educator Collaborative, has built a virtual field trip involving interactive 360-degree photospheres, coupled with 3-D modeling of individual rocks, that allows viewers to explore the landscape of the Columns of the Giants in the Sierra Nevada.