Keeping Your Habits Private In A Connected World

Earlier this month, President Trump signed Senate Joint Resolution 34 into law, rolling back rules put into place by the Federal Communications Commission during the Obama administration. Those rules, which had not yet gone into effect, would have blocked internet service providers from selling users’ browsing data. Blocking those rules means that ISPs can now legally mine data about the sites people visit online and sell that information to advertisers and others. Propublica senior reporter Julia Angwin and cybersecurity expert Eva Galperin of the Electronic Frontier Foundation join Ira to talk about practical methods to shield your online communications, including tools like Tor and VPNs, secure messaging programs like Signal, and encrypted email services such as ProtonMail.