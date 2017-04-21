Keeping Your Habits Private In A Connected World
17:09 minutes
17:09 minutes
Earlier this month, President Trump signed Senate Joint Resolution 34 into law, rolling back rules put into place by the Federal Communications Commission during the Obama administration. Those rules, which had not yet gone into effect, would have blocked internet service providers from selling users’ browsing data. Blocking those rules means that ISPs can now legally mine data about the sites people visit online and sell that information to advertisers and others. Propublica senior reporter Julia Angwin and cybersecurity expert Eva Galperin of the Electronic Frontier Foundation join Ira to talk about practical methods to shield your online communications, including tools like Tor and VPNs, secure messaging programs like Signal, and encrypted email services such as ProtonMail.
Julia Angwin is author of Dragnet Nation: A Quest for Privacy, Security, and Freedom in a World of Relentless Surveillance (Times Books, 2014) and senior reporter for ProPublica in New York, New York.
Eva Galperin is Director of Cybersecurity for the Electronic Frontier Foundation in San Francisco, California.
As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.