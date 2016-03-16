What Places on the Planet Would You Save?

A couple weeks ago, we had author and ant biologist E.O. Wilson on the show. He spoke about his book Half-Earth and his idea to set aside half of the planet to prevent the next mass extinction. That made us wonder what places other people would want to preserve if they had the chance. So we asked you what locations you’d save and why.

We gathered your responses in a Wufoo form and put them on a Google map. Click the pins to read why people chose their places! Check out the pin for Pilanesberg, South Africa; it’s my personal favorite.

In case you didn’t get a chance to fill out the form, you can let us know what place you would like to save and why in the comments below.