

What if I don’t know much about rocks?

In collaboration with the American Geosciences Institute, we’ve got loads of tips and tools throughout the month to support you in your exploration of neat rocks!

Whether you submit your rocks on Twitter, Instagram, or using our webform, we’ve got some experts who will be helping respond to submissions with fun facts and information throughout the month. We’ll be doing our best to answer your questions and direct you to more information!

If you want to learn about your local rocks from an expert in your region, you can find an earth science organization near you with this handy Earth Science Organization Finder or explore this fully interactive USGS geologic map.

If you just want to experience really neat rocks in a really neat setting, try exploring this amazing virtual 360-degree geologic expedition.

How do I find a #neatrock?

You can find neat rocks anywhere, even on your roof! Be careful when looking for neat rocks that you don’t remove them from protected areas or private property, and try to leave nature the way you found it. Please be safe and lawful in your pursuit of neat rocks (for Science Club rules of the road, please read our project policies page).

Why now?

We’re thrilled to launch this challenge in anticipation of Earth Science Week, an international celebration of earth sciences and earth stewardship. You can learn more about Earth Science Week here. Also, is there ever a bad time to celebrate rocks? Nope, didn’t think so!

Who can participate and how can I submit my #neatrock?

Anyone, anywhere can participate by sharing a photo, illustration, description or other essence of a neat rock they’ve found and why they think it’s neat. Please do not mail us real physical rocks! You can post your rock photo and observations to Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #neatrock, you can send them to us using this webform, you can e-mail it to us at scienceclub@sciencefriday.com, you can even send us a picture, illustration, or story about a rock you found directly to our offices at 19 W 44th street, Suite 412, New York, NY 10036. If you’re under the age of 13, please have a parent help you submit your #neatrock.

I’m a teacher, how can I help my students participate?

If a student brings you a mystery rock, what do you do? Join us for a interactive training on rock observation and inquiry, lead by experienced geoscience educators. This totally free training is happening Wednesday October 18th at 7pm ET. Register here. If you can’t make it to the training, never fear, we’ll have experts helping to respond to submissions throughout the month of October. For more ideas and earth science teaching resources, check out AGI’s Education Resource Network.