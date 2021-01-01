January 1, 2021

The annual Christmas Bird Count is still on this year: plus, how the hundred-year-old community science project is guiding scientists. And a trip into the Science Friday archives for a visit from the band They Might Be Giants.

Listen to full episode

featured segment

New Year, New Birds

The annual Christmas Bird Count is still on this year—and the hundred-year-old community science project is guiding scientists.

Explore Episode Segments

Listen to full episode