January 1, 2021

featured segment
New Year, New Birds
The annual Christmas Bird Count is still on this year—and the hundred-year-old community science project is guiding scientists.
12:27
Where Did The Word ‘Vaccine’ Come From?
The story of the first vaccine begins with a disease, a milkmaid, and a cow named Blossom.
23:46
10:24
Birds Of A Feather: Making Science More Inclusive
Black Birders Week co-founder Chelsea Connor discusses how to create—and maintain—spaces where Black scientists can thrive.
11:48
The Luxury Ostrich Eggs Of The Bronze And Iron Age Upper Class
Buried with an ornate ostrich egg? Scientists decipher these status symbols of Bronze and Iron Age aristocrats.
6:37
Name That Call: Test Your Animal Sound Trivia
Can you guess the chirp, squeak, and growl? Put your knowledge to the test in our quiz with Google Earth.
27:27
They Might Be Giants With A Timely Reminder: “Science Is Real”
A Science Friday archival special with an ode to science from the band They Might Be Giants.