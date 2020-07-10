July 10, 2020

featured segment
The Climate Is Changing—But Can We?
The chaos of 2020 made conversations about the climate crisis more difficult—and more important than ever.
10:56
Can COVID-19 Spread Through The Air?
A dive into the debate over whether the coronavirus is airborne, plus other news from the week.
11:48
The Microbes Among Us
A closer look at the life that thrives in our homes.
16:47
Take A Trip Through Time With Emily Graslie
The Field Museum’s Chief Curiosity Correspondent talks about her ultimate paleontology road trip across the Great Plains and the state of science communication.
17:10
Who Owns The Night Sky?
As space fills with satellites, how do we weigh the value of a dark night over the benefits of a connected world?
34:02
