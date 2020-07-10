 07/10/2020

Take A Trip Through Time With Emily Graslie

16:47 minutes

A whole lot of folks’ summer plans have been cut short this season. Maybe you were planning a family road trip to visit a national park. Or your local science museum. Now, you can watch from home, as Emily Graslie, executive producer, host, and writer for the PBS series “Prehistoric Road Trip,”  takes us along for the ride to some of the big geologic sites across the country. She talks about the future of museums and science communication.

“Prehistoric Road Trip” is currently streaming on pbs.org. See a few behind-the-scenes moments below!

a woman in a straw hat, glasses, and holding a sauropod dinosaur toy stands next to a very large bone as tall as her in a rock quarry
Prehistoric Road Trip host, writer, and executive producer Emily Graslie at a sauropod quarry near Bozeman, Montana. Credit: Julie Florio/WTTW
in focus a woman in a straw hat and yellow jacket holds up a digging tool, in the background are paleontologists digging at a fossil site
Graslie helping researchers at a site in Como Bluff, Wyoming. Credit: Julie Florio/WTTW
a woman and a man on a fossil dig site hold out their hands covered in white plaster
Graslie plaster coats fossil finds with J.P. Cavigelli in Como Bluff, Wyoming. Credit: Julie Florio/WTTW
a woman and a man sit next to a fossil still embedded in the ground
Graslie and Ben Eagle with a fossil, Standing Rock Institute of Natural History. Credit: Julie Florio/WTTW
two women throwing shards of rock to clear debris off a site
Graslie and Eileen Grogan at Bear Gulch Limestone fossil site in Montana. Credit: Julie Florio/WTTW

Segment Guests

Emily Graslie

Emily Graslie is the Executive Producer, Host and writer for the PBS series Prehistoric Road Trip. She’s also Chief Curiosity Correspondent at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago, Illinois.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

