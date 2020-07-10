Take A Trip Through Time With Emily Graslie

A whole lot of folks’ summer plans have been cut short this season. Maybe you were planning a family road trip to visit a national park. Or your local science museum. Now, you can watch from home, as Emily Graslie, executive producer, host, and writer for the PBS series “Prehistoric Road Trip,” takes us along for the ride to some of the big geologic sites across the country. She talks about the future of museums and science communication.

“Prehistoric Road Trip” is currently streaming on pbs.org. See a few behind-the-scenes moments below!

Further Reading

Watch Emily Graslie and PBS’s new series “Prehistoric Road Trip” and check out interactives, education activities, and bonus material.

Watch Emily Graslie’s series “The Brain Scoop,” which takes you into the collections of the Field Museum in Chicago.

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter. Leave this field empty if you're human: