Take A Trip Through Time With Emily Graslie
16:47 minutes
A whole lot of folks’ summer plans have been cut short this season. Maybe you were planning a family road trip to visit a national park. Or your local science museum. Now, you can watch from home, as Emily Graslie, executive producer, host, and writer for the PBS series “Prehistoric Road Trip,” takes us along for the ride to some of the big geologic sites across the country. She talks about the future of museums and science communication.
“Prehistoric Road Trip” is currently streaming on pbs.org. See a few behind-the-scenes moments below!
Emily Graslie is the Executive Producer, Host and writer for the PBS series Prehistoric Road Trip. She’s also Chief Curiosity Correspondent at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago, Illinois.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.