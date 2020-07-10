The Climate Is Changing—But Can We?

This story is part of Degrees Of Change, a series that explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it. Tell us how you or your community are responding to climate change here.

Over the past months, our Degrees of Change series has looked at some of the many ways our actions affect the climate, and how our changing climate is affecting us—from the impact of the fashion industry on global emissions to the ways in which coastal communities are adapting to rising tides.

But beyond the graphs and figures, how do you get people to actually take action? And are small changes in behavior enough—or is a reshaping of society needed to deal with the climate crisis?

Climate journalist Eric Holthaus and Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, founder of the Urban Ocean Lab, talk with Ira about creating a climate revolution, the parallels between the climate crisis and other conversations about social structures like Black Lives Matter, and the challenges of working towards a better future in the midst of the chaos of 2020. Then Matthew Goldberg, a researcher at the Yale Project on Climate Communication, shares some tips for having difficult climate conversations with friends and family.



How You Can Have Conversations About Climate Change 🗣 Start these conversations with your friends and family. Research shows that your friends typically make the best persuaders. Goldberg agrees. “Credible messengers that we find to be important in our lives and have strong relationships with is definitely a strong way to go and persuade on the issue.” Additionally, Johnson mentioned compelling? social science research that showed that middle-aged men are most likely to be persuaded on an issue by their adolescent daughters . “These girls are the ones who can convince their dads that climate change matters,” she says. Approach the conversation from a moral standpoint, rather than a scientific one. “It’s easier to digest and it’s easier to relate to,” Goldberg says. He says people can more easily connect their personal values to the damaging effects of climate change—that humans are being harmed by it and that it will make the Earth worse for future generations. The science is important, but the delivery is, too. He advises catering your message depending on your audience. Have conversations with people who are in the middle ground on the issue. “As a movement and as a research community, we need to decide where to put our resources,” Goldberg says. For that reason, he recommends talking to people who are in the middle ground, as opposed to those with stronger views. “The more certain people are in their views, the more difficult it is for us to change their views,” he says. “We’d be far more productive aiming for people that are somewhat okay on the issue, but they’re not all the way there.” Evaluate your strengths at and how those can help. “We have to figure out how our skills and resources map on to the solutions we need,” says Johnson. There’s a role for everyone in this work, she points out, whether you’re a lawyer, artist, or farmer. “Everyone should be donating, marching, voting, volunteering—all of these things that everyone can do,” she says. “But then, we also need to figure out how to match our skills with the work that needs doing.” We also asked our audience this question on the SciFri Voxpop app. Here’s what you said: Jordyn H.:

“My tips for talking about climate change with people who don’t agree with me is to start off with talking about their opinion first. This way, I can get an understanding of how they feel. And then I can voice my opinion. It is okay to have different opinions. There is no need to start an argument over it. You two can feed off of each other’s views and learn from each other’s opinions. Another tip I have is to focus on the facts and science of it, but it’s okay to use some humor. Don’t make the conversation so serious. Go ahead and share with them your personal reasoning for having the opinion you have. Lonetta J. from Modesto, CA:

“Hello, this is Lonetta from Modesto, California. I find when I speak with someone about any topic on which we do not agree, it’s important to hear them out, to listen to where they’re starting from, especially if your goal is to change their mind or help them reach a different conclusion. You have to know where they’re starting from. Also, it’s important to remember that the one who throws dirt loses ground, so no name calling.”

