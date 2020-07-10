The Climate Is Changing—But Can We?
34:02 minutes
This story is part of Degrees Of Change, a series that explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it. Tell us how you or your community are responding to climate change here.
Over the past months, our Degrees of Change series has looked at some of the many ways our actions affect the climate, and how our changing climate is affecting us—from the impact of the fashion industry on global emissions to the ways in which coastal communities are adapting to rising tides.
But beyond the graphs and figures, how do you get people to actually take action? And are small changes in behavior enough—or is a reshaping of society needed to deal with the climate crisis?
Climate journalist Eric Holthaus and Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, founder of the Urban Ocean Lab, talk with Ira about creating a climate revolution, the parallels between the climate crisis and other conversations about social structures like Black Lives Matter, and the challenges of working towards a better future in the midst of the chaos of 2020. Then Matthew Goldberg, a researcher at the Yale Project on Climate Communication, shares some tips for having difficult climate conversations with friends and family.
We also asked our audience this question on the SciFri Voxpop app. Here’s what you said:
Jordyn H.:
“My tips for talking about climate change with people who don’t agree with me is to start off with talking about their opinion first. This way, I can get an understanding of how they feel. And then I can voice my opinion. It is okay to have different opinions. There is no need to start an argument over it. You two can feed off of each other’s views and learn from each other’s opinions. Another tip I have is to focus on the facts and science of it, but it’s okay to use some humor. Don’t make the conversation so serious. Go ahead and share with them your personal reasoning for having the opinion you have.
Lonetta J. from Modesto, CA:
“Hello, this is Lonetta from Modesto, California. I find when I speak with someone about any topic on which we do not agree, it’s important to hear them out, to listen to where they’re starting from, especially if your goal is to change their mind or help them reach a different conclusion. You have to know where they’re starting from. Also, it’s important to remember that the one who throws dirt loses ground, so no name calling.”
Eric Holthaus is a meteorologist and climate journalist and author of The Future Earth: A Radical Vision for What’s Possible in the Age of Warming (HarperOne, 2020). He’s based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Ayana Elizabeth Johnson is the founder of Urban Ocean Lab in New York, and co-editor of the upcoming book All We Can Save: Truth Courage and Solutions of the Climate Crisis.
Matthew Goldberg is an associate research scientist in the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.
