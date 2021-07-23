July 23, 2021

featured segment
Biden’s Surgeon General On How To Tackle Vaccine Hesitancy
The U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, talks about the COVID-19 pandemic, and beyond.
Flooding Worldwide Fits Climate Change Models
Intense rainfall and flooding killed hundreds and displaced more around the world this week. Why climate change means we can expect even more.
Will Blockchain Really Change The Way The Internet Runs?
The promise of blockchain, a decentralized database technology, has drawn attention for years. But what can it really do?
Billions Of Sea Creatures, Lost To Heat Waves
During record-breaking temperatures in the Pacific Northwest, starfish, mussels, oysters, sea snails and more virtually baked to death on beaches.
EPA Whistleblowers Allege ‘Atmosphere Of Fear’
Scientists from the agency say their assessments were altered to downplay the health risks of chemicals.
How The Humpback Says Hello
In the documentary ‘Fathom,’ two scientists explore the complex communication of humpback whales.
