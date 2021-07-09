July 9, 2021

featured segment
See A Spotted Lanternfly? Squash It!
The invasive and damaging pest has carved out a foothold on the East Coast—and experts worry it could spread.
12:03
Sniffing Out How To Save African Wild Dogs
Conservation biologist Gabi Fleury wants to understand the lives of endangered predators—in order to save their lives.
17:23
16:51
Listening To Seashells, An Oracle Of Ocean Health
As climate change brings warming seas and acidifying waters, seashells have become a harbinger of environmental change.
45:50
Writing, Like Geology, Requires A Little Digging
The New Yorker writer explains his reporting process, and what he learned reporting his saga on North American geology.