June 12, 2020

Anthony Fauci Explains How To Make It Through His ‘Worst Nightmare’
‘America’s Doctor’ provides public health lessons from the AIDS epidemic, and strategies to make it out of the COVID-19 crisis.
12:06
Calling Out Racism In The Scientific Community
Plus, some companies are stepping back from facial recognition tech.
22:57
The Police’s Impact On Public Health
Researchers are investigating the physical and mental health impacts of stop-question-and-frisk policing.
22:45
Being Social Takes ‘Good Chemistry’
A psychiatrist explains the mental health impacts of social distancing.
33:56
