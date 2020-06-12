Calling Out Racism In The Scientific Community
Weeks of protests across the U.S. and around the world have led many people to reflect on racial injustice in their own lives and communities. In academia, Black academics and STEM professionals used this momentum to call out institutional racism in the research community. On Wednesday, thousands of scientists participated in a day of rest for Black colleagues, and learning for allies.
Meanwhile, in the midst of ongoing conversations about police brutality, IBM has announced the company is shutting down research and development of its facial recognition technology. The controversial tech has previously been called out for bias and inaccuracies, and is sometimes used by law enforcement agencies.
Joining Ira to talk about these stories and other science news is Sarah Zhang, a staff writer at The Atlantic.
