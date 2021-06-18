June 18, 2021

Cephalopod Week is back! We kick off the week-long celebration with some trivia on the origins of squiddy words. Plus, with more states legalizing medical marijuana, physicians and patients are both figuring out how to best use cannabis. And we’ve got the best science books for you to read this summer.

We Aren’t Squidding Around—It’s Cephalopod Week 2021!

A week-long celebration kicks off with some trivia on the origins of squiddy words.

