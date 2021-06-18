June 18, 2021

featured segment
We Aren’t Squidding Around—It’s Cephalopod Week 2021!
A week-long celebration kicks off with some trivia on the origins of squiddy words.
12:11
Kids Are Benefiting From Adult Vaccinations, Too
Plus, how climate change could bring cicadas out more often.
17:20
How To Talk About Medical Marijuana With Your Doctor
With more states legalizing medical marijuana, physicians and patients are both figuring out how to best use cannabis.
9:36
What Can Crayfish Tell Us About Drugs In Our Waterways?
Scientists found that one antidepressant made crayfish bolder.
19:28
COVID-19 Vaccines May Not Protect Immunocompromised People
If you have a compromised immune system, you can be fully vaccinated, but still not protected against COVID-19.
27:05
The Best Sci-Fi Books To Read This Summer
Need a literary escape this summer? We’ve asked two sci-fi aficionados for their recommendations.
7:05
We Aren’t Squidding Around—It’s Cephalopod Week 2021!
A week-long celebration kicks off with some trivia on the origins of squiddy words.