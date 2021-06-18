 06/18/2021

We Aren’t Squidding Around—It’s Cephalopod Week 2021!

7:05 minutes

an illustration of a game show stage, with three podiums with an argonaut, nautilus, and blanket squid behind them, and a white woman host to their left
Design by Daniel Peterschmidt, cephalopod illustrations by Franz Anthony, background via Shutterstock

Cephalopod Week logo

The wait is over—Cephalopod Week 2021 is finally here. It’s Science Friday’s annual cephalo-bration of all things mostly-tentacled, and this year’s lineup of events is going to be ceph-tacular. 

Visit behind-the-scenes at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, play deep sea trivia, watch mini documentaries, chat with real scientists working with cephalopods every day, join our Sea of Support, and a whole lot more. 

Diana Montano, SciFri’s outreach manager and emcee of the deep sea, joins Ira and Science Diction host Johanna Mayer to kick things off, with some trivia about the origins of squiddy words. 

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Johanna Mayer

Johanna Mayer is a podcast producer and hosts Science Diction from Science Friday. When she’s not working, she’s probably baking a fruit pie. Cherry’s her specialty, but she whips up a mean rhubarb streusel as well.

Diana Montano

Diana Montano is the Outreach Manager at Science Friday, where she crafts live events to delight and engage audiences in the world of science.

