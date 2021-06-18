We Aren’t Squidding Around—It’s Cephalopod Week 2021!

The wait is over—Cephalopod Week 2021 is finally here. It’s Science Friday’s annual cephalo-bration of all things mostly-tentacled, and this year’s lineup of events is going to be ceph-tacular.

Visit behind-the-scenes at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, play deep sea trivia, watch mini documentaries, chat with real scientists working with cephalopods every day, join our Sea of Support, and a whole lot more.

Diana Montano, SciFri’s outreach manager and emcee of the deep sea, joins Ira and Science Diction host Johanna Mayer to kick things off, with some trivia about the origins of squiddy words.

Further Reading