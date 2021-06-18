The Best Sci-Fi Books To Read This Summer

Whether you’ve had a hard time reading during the pandemic, or you zoomed through your book pile and are craving more, Science Friday’s annual list of the best summer science books is here for you.

As the world begins to open up, many of us are not quite comfortable traveling like we once did. But what a better way to escape without going too far than by immersing ourselves in some science fiction? Hit the beach—and another dimension, travel to space from the safety of your backyard, or take a hike back in time to an alternate era.

And this summer we tapped two sci-fi aficionados to help build our list. Annale Newitz, science journalist and author of Four Lost Cities, and Gretchen Treu, co-owner of A Room of One’s Own Bookstore, in Madison Wisconsin, share their superb summer selections with Ira in front of a live Zoom audience.

Gretchen Treu’s Picks:

This postcolonial African novel brims with magic and follows heroes whose work is about environmental stewardship and recognizing the ways ancestral approaches can influence change. The prose is heady and alive—you can just about hear it told as in an oral tradition. The effects of a poisoned climate and unsustainable and unequal practices are hastening a climate apocalypse. Restoring an equilibrium among many very different and often at-odds parties requires a great deal of spirit work and unconventional thinking. Master of Poisons is great for readers looking for something immersive, complex, and magically fulfilling.

A meteor crashes to earth in Minnesota, obliterating a significant portion of a small town, and introduces a totally new element to our planet. Control of the element, which turns out to have extraordinary potential for energy—or as a weapon—causes social upheaval as different interests vie for control of the scarce resource. There’s mystery and intrigue and a heavy dose of the Midwest in this book, which bills itself as a modern gold rush.

Sorrowland

by Rivers Solomon

Racism and social control via nonconsensual experimentation provide the tension in this novel featuring an intersex protagonist whose body is being colonized by a fungus that connects her to memories of other people from the same experiment. This is for readers who want something challenging, unexpected, intelligent, fierce and brilliant.

A very thoughtful multiple POV novel about the ways technology can impact human cultures, the way technological progress can at times be too directed by isolated genius and luck without care for the ripple effects. It’s also just an elegiac meditation on how families can be created, how grief impacts choice, and the small, mighty ways an individual can wrench the course of history by refusing to submit quietly to injustice. This is for readers looking for worldbuilding based on science and who enjoy science fiction that looks at the human side of technology.

Firebreak

by Nicole Kornher-Stace

This book is the feminist answer to Ready Player One and its sequel. The U.S. is split into two warring corporations. A young woman eking a life out of being mildly famous in a game developed by the corporations takes a side gig that allows her to uncover corporate malfeasance. This is for people who want something action-packed and a little dystopian with good politics.

Nguyen’s debut novel is a claustrophobic space survival thriller about how we might survive in extreme conditions in space. This one is for people who loved Alien and Event Horizon or the work of Arthur C. Clarke.

Annalee Newitz’s Picks:

Award-winning author Pinsker is a master of character development, and showing how new technologies transform human relationships on a small scale. In this novel she introduces us to a chillingly plausible brain implant technology—designed to help people concentrate on multiple tasks—that circumvents the normal rules for regulatory oversight because it’s a “medical device” rather than a drug. We see how it affects the lives of people in one family, and eventually the world.

The Unraveling

by Benjamin Rosenbaum

A stunning far-future tale of what families might look like in a world where networking technology allows people to live in several bodies at the same time. Hint: there is no privacy, and “death” can come from simply shutting down the network.

Black Sun

by Rebecca Roanhorse

Roanhorse tells a fantastical tale of government instability, betrayal, and magic—all set in a world that evokes the technological sophistication and political complexity of the Americas before colonialism.

This novella is a brilliant recreation of southern life during the rise of the second Klan in the 1920s. Except in this story, the Klan are actually monsters—and they’re controlling white people’s minds with the movie Birth of a Nation. What I love about this book is the perfect blend of historical accuracy and gonzo horror satire.

Khaw’s story of down-and-out cyborg clones fighting impossibly powerful AI is one of my favorite new books about what cyborg consciousness might really be like in a few hundred years.

