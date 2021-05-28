May 28, 2021

featured segment
How Do We Overcome Vaccine Hesitancy?
50% of American adults are now considered fully vaccinated. How do we get everyone else on board?
12:08
Big Oil Reckons With Climate Change
To end the pandemic, public health officials need a strategy to get more people comfortable with a jab.
10:01
What Happens When The Colorado River Runs Dry?
The water system supplies water to 40 million people. What happens if it dries up?
7:15
Making Syrup From More Than Maple Trees
To make forests and farmers more resilient, researchers and hobbyists are branching beyond maple syrup.
11:57
Shifting The Sand Business To Greener Practices
As a key ingredient in everything from asphalt to microchips, scientists are trying to make sand extraction more ecologically friendly.
17:28
A Trip Back In Time With Jane Goodall
Listen to highlights from our first interview with the primatologist and winner of this year’s Templeton Prize.
11:15
A Bowl Full Of Pasta Engineering
Researchers created pasta that can fold itself like origami, making shapes like boxes and flowers.
5:55
How To Take A Bite Of The Brood X Cicada Swarm
Chef Bun Lai explains how to see this summer’s cicada swarm as a sustainable snack.
17:23
