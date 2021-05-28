A Trip Back In Time With Jane Goodall

Sign up for the Science Friday Rewind newsletter to get more stories and audio bites from our archives! See photos of Jane Goodall in Gombe and listen to more archive bites in our SciFri Rewind article.

On September 27, 2002, Ira sat down for his first interview with the pioneering conservationist and primatologist Jane Goodall, to hear about her life, work, and vision for our relationship with our environment. Goodall is the 2021 recipient of the prestigious Templeton Prize for her work with animals and her contributions to humanity.

When this interview originally aired, Goodall was already 40 years distant from her initial breakthrough discovery of tool use in chimpanzees, was the subject of a newly released IMAX movie, and had just been named a UN Ambassador for Peace.

Learn more about her in the latest Science Friday Rewind, a series exploring historic interviews and scientific discoveries captured in our audio archives.

Go back in time with Science Friday! Get never-before digitized stories and audio bites from our archives. Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human: