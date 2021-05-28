 05/28/2021

How To Take A Bite Of The Brood X Cicada Swarm

5:55 minutes

two hands holding a bunch of cicadas from a bucket underneath
Brood X cicadas. Credit: Courtesy Galina Parfenov/Miya’s Sushi

After 17 years underground, billions, maybe even trillions, of cicadas are finally emerging in a group that scientists are calling Brood X. The cicadas will mate and die all within about six weeks—filling the air with a collective hum, and leaving behind their exoskeletons. 

For some this might sound like a horror movie, but for Bun Lai, chef at Miya’s Sushi in Connecticut, he sees this as an opportunity for a sustainable snack. He talks about how to hunt and cook a cicada, and how they fit in as a sustainable food source. 

Check out more of Bun Lai’s cicada harvesting and dishes below!

an asian man on his knees looking down at his hands holding cicadas
Chef Bun Lai harvesting cicadas. Credit: Courtesy Galina Parfenov/Miya’s Sushi
a woman in sunglasses and denim jacket collects cicadas clinging to a tree
Credit: Courtesy Galina Parfenov/Miya’s Sushi
an above view of a dinner table with a white cloth and various dishes, including a plate of cicadas in the middle
Credit: Courtesy Galina Parfenov/Miya’s Sushi
an asian man making sushi with cicadas in a kitchen
Miya’s Sushi chef Bun Lai prepares cicada sushi. Credit: Courtesy Galina Parfenov/Miya’s Sushi
sushi rolls on a plate with a cicada sitting on a garnish in the middle
Chef Bun Lai’s cicada sushi. Credit: Courtesy Galina Parfenov/Miya’s Sushi
Sashimi of invasive species and cicadas. Credit: Courtesy Galina Parfenov/Miya’s Sushi
a crispy pizza with cheese topped with cicadas
Pizza topped with cicadas. Credit: Courtesy Galina Parfenov/Miya’s Sushi
two strings of cicadas smoking over a fire pit
Cedar-smoked cicadas. Credit: Courtesy Galina Parfenov/Miya’s Sushi

 

Segment Guests

Bun Lai

Bun Lai is a chef at Miya Sushi in New Haven and Woodbridge, Connecticut.

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About John Dankosky

John Dankosky is a contributing editor with Science Friday, and occasional guest host. He also works with public radio collaboratives, and hosts “Steady Habits”—a podcast of the digital news service, The Connecticut Mirror.

