November 19, 2021

featured segment
Happy (Holiday) Testing Season!
With so many test options on the market, what tests are best—and when should you use them this holiday season?
Heard on the Air
12:06
Here’s How Biden’s Infrastructure Bill Addresses Science
The bipartisan measure would pump billions of dollars into the fight against environmental pollution.
16:37
The Big Bang Theory Of Cancer
Genetic sequencing is helping scientists see how cancer begins.
7:59
Blunting The Force Of Disease Is Complicated
The real-world efficacy of a vaccine may depend on factors far beyond the properties of the vaccine itself.
4:08
The Chemistry Of The Perfect Cookie
Manipulating ingredients in a cookie can tip the balance between crispy and chewy.
17:13
Thanksgiving Calls For A Dash Of Science
America’s Test Kitchen authors explain the surprising science behind 50 popular ingredients.
16:58
America Has A Food Disparity Problem
It’s not just that poorer neighborhoods have fewer grocery stores. Making healthy food takes emotional and energy resources.
17:01
