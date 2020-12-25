2020: The Year In Science, With Wendy Zukerman
12:08 minutes
It’s the end of the year, and time to reflect. While there’s no doubt the coronavirus and efforts to combat it led the science pages this year, there was more to this year than masks and hand sanitizer.
Wendy Zukerman, host and executive producer of the Gimlet podcast Science Vs, joins Ira to talk about this very strange year, and recap some of the best science—from the rise of COVID-19, to climate change and wildfires, to the discovery of fluorescent platypuses.
Plus, check out some of Science Friday’s favorite stories from the year.
Wendy Zukerman is a science journalist and host of Gimlet Media’s Science Versus.
