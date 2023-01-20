 01/20/2023

The Sweet Song Of The $7 Violin

17:02 minutes

A woman smiling at the camera as she plays a bright white violin.
Mary-Elizabeth Brown rehearses Harry Stafylakis’ concerto “Singularity” on an early iteration of the 3D-printed violin. Credit: Shawn Peters

Stringed instruments can be a joy to the ears and the eyes. They’re handcrafted, made of beautiful wood, and the very best ones are centuries old, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, or sometimes even millions.

But there’s a new violin in the works—one that’s 3D-printed. It costs just a few bucks to print, making it an affordable and accessible option for young learners and classrooms. 

Dr. Mary-Elizabeth Brown is a concert violinist and the founder and director of the AVIVA Young Artists Program in Montreal, Quebec, and she’s been tinkering with the design of 3D-printed violins for years. She talks with Ira about the science behind violins, the design process, and how she manages to turn $7 worth of plastic into a beautiful sounding instrument.

Further Reading

  • Learn more about the project, as well as its progress, beta testing, and release date at www.printaviolin.com.

Segment Guests

Mary-Elizabeth Brown

Mary-Elizabeth Brown is a concert violinist and the founder and director of the AVIVA Young Artists Program in Montreal, Quebec.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

