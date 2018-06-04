50 Years Ago: The Odyssey To Craft ‘2001’
26:47 minutes
On April 3, 1968, hundreds of audience members walked out of the theatrical premiere of a strange, long, dialogue-sparse science fiction film. Now regarded as one of the greatest science fiction films of all time, Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey was first met with harsh reviews from critics. And filming itself was a lengthy, expensive affair: Kubrick kicked off production without a plan for handling key scenes—including how the film would end.
Writer and filmmaker Michael Benson, author of the new book Space Odyssey: Stanley Kubrick, Arthur C. Clarke, and the Making of a Masterpiece, joins guest host John Dankosky to celebrate the film’s 50-year legacy, painstaking hand-crafted special effects, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of its making.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary, read an excerpt of Space Odyssey here, and explore behind-the-scenes photos from the classic film featured in the book.
Michael Benson is the author of Space Odyssey: Stanley Kubrick, Arthur C. Clarke, and the Making of a Masterpiece
Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.