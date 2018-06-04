On April 3, 1968, hundreds of audience members walked out of the theatrical premiere of a strange, long, dialogue-sparse science fiction film. Now regarded as one of the greatest science fiction films of all time, Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey was first met with harsh reviews from critics. And filming itself was a lengthy, expensive affair: Kubrick kicked off production without a plan for handling key scenes—including how the film would end.

Writer and filmmaker Michael Benson, author of the new book Space Odyssey: Stanley Kubrick, Arthur C. Clarke, and the Making of a Masterpiece, joins guest host John Dankosky to celebrate the film’s 50-year legacy, painstaking hand-crafted special effects, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of its making.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary, read an excerpt of Space Odyssey here, and explore behind-the-scenes photos from the classic film featured in the book.