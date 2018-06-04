 04/06/2018

50 Years Ago: The Odyssey To Craft ‘2001’

26:47 minutes

On April 3, 1968, hundreds of audience members walked out of the theatrical premiere of a strange, long, dialogue-sparse science fiction film. Now regarded as one of the greatest science fiction films of all time, Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey was first met with harsh reviews from critics. And filming itself was a lengthy, expensive affair: Kubrick kicked off production without a plan for handling key scenes—including how the film would end.

Writer and filmmaker Michael Benson, author of the new book Space Odyssey: Stanley Kubrick, Arthur C. Clarke, and the Making of a Masterpiece, joins guest host John Dankosky to celebrate the film’s 50-year legacy, painstaking hand-crafted special effects, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of its making.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary, read an excerpt of Space Odyssey here, and explore behind-the-scenes photos from the classic film featured in the book.  

Bill Weston being launched from a platform 30 feet above the studio floor. Credit: Courtesy Doug Trumbull
Bowman & Poole seated at HAL's computer console in centrifuge set
HAL’s computer console in “Discovery’s” astonishing centrifuge set. Credit: Dmitri Kessel/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
2001's centrifuge from the outside
At 38 feet in diameter and 30 tons, the film’s centrifuge, seen here from outside, was one of the largest and most expensive kinetic sets ever built. Credit: Dmitri Kessel/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
two filmmakers silhouetted at dawn
Pierre Boulat takes stills at dawn, assisted by Catherine Gire. Credit: Photographer unknown. Courtesy Andrew Birkin
Dan Richter in ape costume wielding bone
Dan Richter as Moonwatcher. Credit: Courtesy Doug Trumbull
costume and face mask of the moonwatcher
Freeborn’s extraordinary final ape mask design permitted the performer to transmit a variety of facial expressions. Credit: Courtesy Dan Richter
the film crew sets up in an opulent hotel room with one of the astronauts standing in his suit
Kubrick frames a shot in the Hotel Room. Credit: Keith Hamshere/Getty Images
stanley kubrick on the set of 2001: a space odyssey
Kubrick frequently wielded one or more cameras during production. In this shot he has two. Credit: Jean-Philippe Charbonnier/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Michael Benson

Michael Benson is the author of Space Odyssey: Stanley Kubrick, Arthur C. Clarke, and the Making of a Masterpiece

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

Explore More

The Real Scientific Revolution Behind ‘Frankenstein’

Mary Shelley’s classic novel was written in a world where the dead twitched.

Read More

After Finding Thousands Of Exoplanets, Kepler Rides Into The Sunset

The Kepler and K2 missions have found over 2,500 planets around distant stars, but the end is coming.

Read More