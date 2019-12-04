A Coral Rescue Effort—In Arizona

This segment is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story, by Christopher Conover, originally appeared on Arizona Public Media.

Arizona 360 looks at Biosphere 2’s early efforts to study the impact of climate change on coral reefs.

Think of a coral reef and an underwater city of colorful fish, and life probably comes to mind. Scientists at Biosphere 2 are hoping their ocean will look like that again one day.

Right now, thick, hair-like algae covers the rocks, and there are only a few fish in the nearly 1-million-gallon ocean under glass. It could, however, be a time machine.

“If you take a closer look at the Biosphere 2 ocean right now, it kinda looks like what we think reefs might look like in the future,” said Diane Thompson, Biosphere 2 director of marine research.

The algae-covered rocks at Biosphere 2 were not an accident. Two decades ago, the carbon dioxide level in Biosphere 2 was raised to 400 parts per million. At the time, the C02 level in the global atmosphere was about 360 ppm. That increase caused acidification of the Biosphere 2 ocean, causing the die-off that resulted in what is now the algae-filled enclosure. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in August 2018, the atmospheric C02 level was 405 ppm

The current levels, when combined with rising ocean temperatures in the world’s oceans, are causing global coral die-offs. The Biosphere 2 ocean is now a good model for developing methods to helping corals on a global scale.

“Now the state of the science is ready for a place like the Biosphere 2, and we are bringing together leading scientists from all over the world who have developed these solutions, and we are going to test them here,” said Thompson.

The volume of the ocean under glass makes it perfect for scaling up experiments, according to UA College of Science Dean Joaquin Ruiz.

“Scale is important in science. When you have experiments in a flower pot and you go to the field it is like two different planets,” explained Ruiz.

Before scientists at Biosphere 2 began the remediation process, they first took baseline readings on the ocean. Those tests cover everything from chemistry to environmental DNA, the bits of DNA left behind by every living thing.