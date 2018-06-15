 06/15/2018

A Daily Audio Diary Of The Narwhal

9:31 minutes

Group of scientists next to a narwhal in shallow water
Group of scientists next to a narwhal. Credit: Susanna Blackwell

The narwhal has captured the imaginations of many people. These unicorns of the sea can be pretty elusive—there aren’t any in captivity, and not much is known about the whales.

Now, scientists have outfitted a group of narwhals with audio tags that allowed them to capture their echolocation and communication sounds. Susanna S. Blackwell, a biologist and author on the study, which was published in PLOS ONE, talks about what these sounds can tell us about the daily life of the narwhal, and how manmade sounds could affect the whales. Listen to some of the sounds of the narwhal below. 

Segment Guests

Susanna S. Blackwell

Susanna S. Blackwell is a senior scientist at Greeneridge Sciences, Inc., and a research associate at UC Santa Cruz in Santa Barbara, California.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

