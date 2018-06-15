A Daily Audio Diary Of The Narwhal

This is a part of Oceans Month, where we explore the science throughout the world’s oceans and meet the people who study them. Want to dive in with us? Find all of our stories here.

The narwhal has captured the imaginations of many people. These unicorns of the sea can be pretty elusive—there aren’t any in captivity, and not much is known about the whales.

Now, scientists have outfitted a group of narwhals with audio tags that allowed them to capture their echolocation and communication sounds. Susanna S. Blackwell, a biologist and author on the study, which was published in PLOS ONE, talks about what these sounds can tell us about the daily life of the narwhal, and how manmade sounds could affect the whales. Listen to some of the sounds of the narwhal below.

