 06/08/2018

Curiosity Digs Up Clues To The Early Martian Environment

11:39 minutes

just a sliver of the surface of mars
This computer-generated view depicts part of Mars at the boundary between darkness and daylight, with an area including Gale Crater beginning to catch morning light. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Curiosity has been roaming the Martian surface for nearly six years sampling the environment for clues into whether the planet could have been habitable at one time. This week, scientists published a study in the journal Science that described organic molecules—building blocks for life—in mudstone near Gale Crater, a 3.5 billion-year-old dry lakebed. Another study measured methane in the Martian atmosphere that varied with the seasons. Astrobiologist Jennifer Eigenbrode, who is an author on those studies, discusses what this reveals about how ancient water and rock processes may have worked on the planet, and what the findings tells us about the possibility of life on the Red Planet.

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Jennifer Eigenbrode

Jennifer Eigenbrode is an astrobiologist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

Explore More

To Build A Wheel That Lasts, Test On Mars

A visit to the playground where Mars rovers are put through their paces.

Read More

Looking Ahead To Hurricane Season

Forecasters use statistics and modelling to estimate the number of major tropical storms and hurricanes in the months ahead.

Read More