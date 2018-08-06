Curiosity Digs Up Clues To The Early Martian Environment

Curiosity has been roaming the Martian surface for nearly six years sampling the environment for clues into whether the planet could have been habitable at one time. This week, scientists published a study in the journal Science that described organic molecules—building blocks for life—in mudstone near Gale Crater, a 3.5 billion-year-old dry lakebed. Another study measured methane in the Martian atmosphere that varied with the seasons. Astrobiologist Jennifer Eigenbrode, who is an author on those studies, discusses what this reveals about how ancient water and rock processes may have worked on the planet, and what the findings tells us about the possibility of life on the Red Planet.

