This week, the Trump administration announced that it would be rolling back energy efficiency requirements for light bulbs that were set to take effect in 2020. The rules would have increased efficiency requirements for the traditional ‘light bulb’ shaped bulbs, and phased out the incandescent and halogen bulbs used in special applications such as candle-shaped lights, bathroom vanities, and recessed lighting. Those requirements, originally set up during the Bush administration and finalized under President Obama, were aimed at moving the country further away from energy-inefficient incandescent lights and towards more efficient options like LED lights.

Science journalist and author Annalee Newitz joins Ira to talk about the light bulb rule shift and other stories from the week in science, including DNA research into the origins of the Indus Valley civilization, a study of how efficiently languages can transmit information, and investigating the link between testosterone and empathy.

