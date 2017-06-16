A Gene-Stealing Salamander, A Solar Companion, And French Fry Safety

This week the director of Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services was charged with involuntary manslaughter for actions related to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. The drinking water problems began in Flint over three years ago when the city changed to a cheaper, but more corrosive, water source, but neglected to add anti-corrosion chemicals to protect water supply pipes. Those corroding pipes released lead and iron into the drinking water flowing to Flint homes and businesses. Now, workers are gradually replacing the damaged pipes, while many residents continue to avoid using the water that comes from their home taps and rely on bottled water for their needs. Rachel Feltman, science editor at Popular Science, joins Ira to discuss the Flint water crisis, plus other news from the week in science, including a story about an all-female species of salamander that harvests genes from other species; a study that hints that our sun may once have had a companion star; and a fact-check on popular stories about potatoes and health.

