 03/29/2019

A Glacier Grows In Greenland (For Now)

5:15 minutes

the edge of a glacier as seen from the air, which is releasing icebergs into the ocean.
The calving front of Jakobshavn Glacier, center. Credit: NASA/OIB/John Sonntag.

It’s become the familiar refrain in this era of climate change: Warmer temperatures, retreating glaciers, and rising sea levels. But when it comes to Greenland’s Jakobshavn Glacier, it seems the drumbeat of disaster may have halted—for now. Scientists report in the journal Nature Geoscience this week that the once fast-retreating ice sheet has been thickening over the last few years instead. It’s a reversal of a twenty-year trend of thinning and retreating, but perhaps not for long.

Ala Khazendar, researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, joins Ira to explain why this glacial about-face may not be the cause for celebration that we think it is in this week’s Good Thing, Bad Thing.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Ala Khazendar

Ala Khazendar is a glaciologist with the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

Explore More

How Would A Green New Deal Work?

The idea of a Green New Deal has existed for more than a decade. But what would it actually look like in practice?

Read More

A Device to Visualize Your Climate Change Future

In Marin County, California, augmented reality binoculars are helping locals visualize sea level rise—and plan for it.

Read More