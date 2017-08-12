A Golden Age For Children’s Science Books
10:58 minutes
If you’re a parent (and a fan of Science Friday) then you know that a good science children’s book is a wonderful thing, and also not so easy to find. SciFri’s Education Program Assistant, Xochitl Garcia waded through dozens of options to curate a list of engaging, accurate, beautifully illustrated science books for kids that even parents will want to read. She joins Ira along with children’s book authors Dianna Hutts Aston and Dominic Walliman to discuss her favorites.
Xochitl Garcia is Science Friday’s education program assistant. She is a former teacher who loves hanging out with her fat-tailed gecko, which, despite the efforts of students, family, friends, and a fantasy football league to name it, is still only referred to as “the gecko.”
Dianna Hutts Aston is the author of A Seed is Sleepy (Chronicle Books, 2014). She’s based in Austin, Texas.
Dominic Walliman is the author of Professor Astro Cat’s Frontier’s of Space (Flying Eye Books, 2013). He’s based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.