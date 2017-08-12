A Golden Age For Children’s Science Books

If you’re a parent (and a fan of Science Friday) then you know that a good science children’s book is a wonderful thing, and also not so easy to find. SciFri’s Education Program Assistant, Xochitl Garcia waded through dozens of options to curate a list of engaging, accurate, beautifully illustrated science books for kids that even parents will want to read. She joins Ira along with children’s book authors Dianna Hutts Aston and Dominic Walliman to discuss her favorites.

[Apply to Science Friday’s 2018 Educator Collaborative!]