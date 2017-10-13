Writing The Fantastic In 2017
34:05 minutes
Science fiction, speculative fiction, fantasy—whatever the genre, authors of these books are in the business of creating great stories in other worlds that aren’t like our own.
Is building a new world different now than it was thirty years ago, before the internet, 3-D printing, or drones? And can a world that feels beyond reality teach us anything about ourselves or the time we’re living in?
Authors Cory Doctorow, N.K. Jemisin, and Annalee Newitz all have new books out this year that venture to the near and far future, as well as to a planet torn apart by earthquakes. They join John Dankosky for a conversation about writing, reading, and inhabiting these worlds.
You can read excerpts of their latest books below:
N.K. Jemisen is a Hugo-winning bestselling speculative fiction writer and reviewer. Her most recent work is The Stone Sky (Orbit, 2017). She’s based in Brooklyn, New York.
Cory Doctorow is author of Walkaway (Tor, 2017). He’s based in Los Angeles, California.
Annalee Newitz is the tech culture editor for arstechnica.com and founding editor of io9.com. She’s the author of Autonomous (Tor, 2017). She’s based in San Francisco, California.
