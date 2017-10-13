 10/13/2017

Writing The Fantastic In 2017

From left to right: Annalee Newitz, N.K. Jemisin, Cory Doctorow. Design by Daniel Peterschmidt. Photo credits, respectively: re:publica, Laura Hanifin, and Paula Mariel Salischiker

Science fiction, speculative fiction, fantasy—whatever the genre, authors of these books are in the business of creating great stories in other worlds that aren’t like our own.

Is building a new world different now than it was thirty years ago, before the internet, 3-D printing, or drones? And can a world that feels beyond reality teach us anything about ourselves or the time we’re living in?

Authors Cory Doctorow, N.K. Jemisin, and Annalee Newitz all have new books out this year that venture to the near and far future, as well as to a planet torn apart by earthquakes. They join John Dankosky for a conversation about writing, reading, and inhabiting these worlds.  

N.K. Jemisen

N.K. Jemisen is a Hugo-winning bestselling speculative fiction writer and reviewer. Her most recent work is The Stone Sky (Orbit, 2017). She’s based in Brooklyn, New York.

Cory Doctorow

Cory Doctorow is author of Walkaway (Tor, 2017). He’s based in Los Angeles, California.

Annalee Newitz

Annalee Newitz is the tech culture editor for arstechnica.com  and founding editor of io9.com. She’s the author of  Autonomous (Tor, 2017). She’s based in San Francisco, California.

